ICON (ICX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $8.19 Million

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. In the last seven days, ICON has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00001864 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, OKEx, Bitbns and Allbit. ICON has a total market cap of $81.02 million and approximately $8.19 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ICON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $264.22 or 0.03147737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011929 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00203791 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00017769 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00029490 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00124026 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About ICON

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,769,679 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation.

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, OKEx, Bitbns, ABCC, Allbit, IDEX, OOOBTC, Binance, HitBTC, Gate.io, Bithumb, COSS, DragonEX, Hotbit, Rfinex, CoinTiger and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.