Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $733.30 Million

Brokerages expect Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) to report $733.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Icon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $729.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $739.24 million. Icon reported sales of $679.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Icon will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Icon.

Get Icon alerts:

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74. Icon had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $710.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Icon’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Icon in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on Icon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Icon in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.56.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $174.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.94 and its 200 day moving average is $156.39. Icon has a fifty-two week low of $127.58 and a fifty-two week high of $176.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Icon in the fourth quarter worth $4,524,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Icon by 352.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in Icon by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 100,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Icon by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Icon in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Icon (ICLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.