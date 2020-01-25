ICON Tops One Day Volume of $6.28 Million (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 25th. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, OOOBTC, OKEx and COSS. In the last seven days, ICON has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $77.39 million and approximately $6.28 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ICON

ICON (ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,654,511 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation.

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Bitbns, IDEX, Upbit, COSS, OOOBTC, Hotbit, ABCC, Binance, Bithumb, Allbit, OKEx, Huobi, Rfinex, HitBTC, CoinTiger and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

