Iconic 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.00 (ICON)

Iconic (CURRENCY:ICON) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Iconic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Iconic has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. Iconic has a total market capitalization of $4,651.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Iconic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Iconic Profile

ICON is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Iconic’s total supply is 592,894 coins. Iconic’s official Twitter account is @ICONICTOKEN. Iconic’s official website is iconicproject.com.

Buying and Selling Iconic

Iconic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

