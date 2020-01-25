IDEX Membership (IDXM) Market Cap Achieves $178,666.00

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last week, IDEX Membership has traded down 37.5% against the dollar. IDEX Membership has a market capitalization of $178,666.00 and approximately $209.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX Membership token can now be bought for $89.33 or 0.01063266 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IDEX Membership alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00036843 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $463.19 or 0.05516430 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026574 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00128389 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00019861 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00033595 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao. The official website for IDEX Membership is auroradao.com/tokensale.

Buying and Selling IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX Membership should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX Membership using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Membership Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX Membership and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.