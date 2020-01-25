IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $599.94 Million

Equities analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to announce sales of $599.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $598.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $601.01 million. IDEXX Laboratories reported sales of $549.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year sales of $2.40 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 405.71% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $605.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim set a $310.00 target price on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.14.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.37, for a total value of $917,171.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 584 shares in the company, valued at $163,152.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan W. Ayers sold 62,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.57, for a total value of $17,360,458.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,130 shares of company stock worth $31,118,453. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARP Americas LP lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.0% in the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 111,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 219.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.6% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $280.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.79. IDEXX Laboratories has a one year low of $198.74 and a one year high of $294.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

