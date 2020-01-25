Ignis (IGNIS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.89 Million

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded down 10% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Ignis token can currently be purchased for about $0.0266 or 0.00000318 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, Vebitcoin and STEX. During the last seven days, Ignis has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. Ignis has a total market capitalization of $20.24 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.54 or 0.03111472 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00202850 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029490 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00124421 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ignis Profile

Ignis launched on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida. The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis.

Buying and Selling Ignis

Ignis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Coinbit, Indodax, STEX, Vebitcoin, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

