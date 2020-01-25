ILCoin Price Up 10.3% This Week (ILC)

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. ILCoin has a total market cap of $21.29 million and $201,930.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ILCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0552 or 0.00000663 BTC on major exchanges including FreiExchange, Crex24, IDAX and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, ILCoin has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

999 (999) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00025065 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00011113 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006171 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000496 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000148 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001965 BTC.

About ILCoin

ILCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,339,671,407 coins and its circulating supply is 385,974,987 coins. The official website for ILCoin is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ILCoin

ILCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Graviex, Trade Satoshi, FreiExchange, CoinExchange, Crex24 and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ILCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

