ImageCoin Market Cap Reaches $2.38 Million (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001710 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and $862,728.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 17,561,241 coins and its circulating supply is 16,561,243 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

