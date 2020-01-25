Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Immersion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Immersion by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,132,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,231,000 after acquiring an additional 311,166 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Immersion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the third quarter worth about $1,202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Immersion by 234.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 109,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Immersion by 11.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 59,106 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMMR traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $7.75. The company had a trading volume of 254,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,956. The firm has a market cap of $241.33 million, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.16. Immersion has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.70.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 million. Immersion had a negative net margin of 68.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Immersion will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

