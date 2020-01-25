indaHash (IDH) Market Capitalization Tops $1.57 Million

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One indaHash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Tidex, HitBTC and Exrates. Over the last week, indaHash has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. indaHash has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $183.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About indaHash

indaHash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for indaHash is indahash.com. The official message board for indaHash is medium.com/@indahash.

Buying and Selling indaHash

indaHash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Tidex, Exrates, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as indaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade indaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy indaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

