Infinitecoin (IFC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,122.00

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Infinitecoin has a market cap of $698,991.00 and approximately $2,122.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including QBTC and CoinEgg.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Infinitecoin

IFC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2013. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in. Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Infinitecoin Coin Trading

Infinitecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Infinitecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

