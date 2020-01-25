Ink Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $30,841.00 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Ink Protocol has a market capitalization of $227,846.00 and approximately $30,841.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, COSS, Bancor Network and Bibox. During the last week, Ink Protocol has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ink Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $259.37 or 0.03111776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00203138 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029277 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00123951 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol’s genesis date was November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 363,708,420 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com.

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bancor Network, COSS, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.