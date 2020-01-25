Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Shares Purchased by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors increased its holdings in shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 63.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,245 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors owned approximately 0.48% of Inphi worth $16,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Inphi by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Inphi by 56.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Inphi during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Inphi during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Inphi by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Inphi in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Inphi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Inphi from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Inphi from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Inphi in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Inphi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.93.

In related news, Director Chenming Hu sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $497,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,650,713. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard Ogawa sold 2,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $171,672.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 49,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,469.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,960 shares of company stock worth $4,032,553 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IPHI opened at $82.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Inphi Co. has a 52-week low of $36.41 and a 52-week high of $85.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.61.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $94.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inphi Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

