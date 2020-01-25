InsaneCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $239.00 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. InsaneCoin has a total market cap of $50,694.00 and approximately $239.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, InsaneCoin has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.45 or 0.01196279 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00034362 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000177 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000050 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000828 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

InsaneCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 24,158,377 coins. The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

InsaneCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

