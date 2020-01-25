Insight Chain One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.18 Million (INB)

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last week, Insight Chain has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Insight Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00005609 BTC on major exchanges including $51.55, $32.15, $10.39 and $33.94. Insight Chain has a market cap of $163.85 million and approximately $5.18 million worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quant (QNT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00037977 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00328253 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011929 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002146 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00012281 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008629 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Insight Chain Profile

INB is a coin. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 coins. Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Insight Chain is www.insightchain.io.

Insight Chain Coin Trading

Insight Chain can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insight Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

