Insolar Hits Market Capitalization of $5.25 Million (INS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:INS) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. During the last seven days, Insolar has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Insolar token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00001924 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Coinrail, Binance and OKex. Insolar has a total market cap of $5.25 million and $1.01 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $264.22 or 0.03147737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011929 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00203791 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00029490 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00124026 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Insolar

Insolar’s launch date was August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000 tokens. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario. Insolar’s official website is insolar.io. Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Insolar

Insolar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Mercatox, Cobinhood, Coinrail, Okcoin Korea, OKex, Kucoin, Radar Relay, Binance and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insolar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

