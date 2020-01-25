Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the forty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.81.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $68.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. Intel has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $272.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.25 and its 200 day moving average is $53.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intel will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.51%.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $141,357.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 976,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 521,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

