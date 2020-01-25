Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,705 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,389 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 3.3% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 976,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 521,534 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $68.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $275.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.81.

In other Intel news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

