Intellectus Partners LLC Has $12.48 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 17,392 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 5.1% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $12,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after buying an additional 627,442 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,325,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,482,591,000 after acquiring an additional 218,150 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Facebook by 32.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $929,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,127 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.7% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,546,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $809,716,000 after acquiring an additional 164,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,334,153 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $771,826,000 after acquiring an additional 76,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,350,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 789,360 shares of company stock worth $151,245,323 over the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.94. The company had a trading volume of 11,630,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,249,817. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $143.43 and a one year high of $222.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.90.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.75.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.