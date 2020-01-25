Intellectus Partners LLC Has $7.28 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Intellectus Partners LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.0% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,164,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,586,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 28th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,445.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,515.71.

In related news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total transaction of $73,327,793.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,072,333.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $798,418.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,687,187 shares of company stock worth $337,436,197. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $19.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,466.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,776,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,316. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,386.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,264.67. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,025.00 and a one year high of $1,503.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market cap of $1,025.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $13.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

