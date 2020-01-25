Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $72.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.87. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $61.59 and a 12-month high of $81.40.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.19%.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $283,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 3,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $278,719.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,980 shares in the company, valued at $278,719.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,784 shares of company stock worth $1,486,876 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 97.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.