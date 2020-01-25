Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Earning Extremely Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) have trended extremely negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Intercontinental Hotels Group earned a daily sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IHG. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 5,100 ($67.09) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 4,200 ($55.25) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.88) target price (down from GBX 4,800 ($63.14)) on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($81.56) to GBX 5,800 ($76.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,962.22 ($65.28).

LON:IHG opened at GBX 4,806 ($63.22) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,227 ($55.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,770 ($75.90). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,061.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,045.15.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

