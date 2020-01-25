InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Given Daily News Impact Rating of -5.00

Media headlines about InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) have trended extremely negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. InterContinental Hotels Group earned a daily sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted InterContinental Hotels Group’s analysis:

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $62.42 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of $56.45 and a 12 month high of $71.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IHG. Deutsche Bank began coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. InterContinental Hotels Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

