Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.85 Million

Analysts expect that Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) will post $30.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.98 million. Intersect ENT reported sales of $32.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year sales of $108.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.10 million to $109.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $117.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $24.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.08 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.19%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $21.00 target price on shares of Intersect ENT and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of Intersect ENT stock opened at $25.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 0.83. Intersect ENT has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $35.87.

In other news, insider Robert H. Binney, Jr. sold 25,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $551,079.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XENT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,334,000 after purchasing an additional 600,246 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,577,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,909,000 after purchasing an additional 62,289 shares during the period. 97.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

