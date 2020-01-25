Intl Fcstone Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.54. 13,213,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,045,892. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.66 and a 52-week high of $91.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.47 and a 200-day moving average of $77.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.67%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

