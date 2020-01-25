Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,432 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,401,090,000 after acquiring an additional 503,291 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,163,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,968,794,000 after acquiring an additional 121,569 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,267,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $603,107,000 after acquiring an additional 49,351 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 23.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,166,000 after acquiring an additional 264,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,207,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $321,177,000 after acquiring an additional 17,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total transaction of $58,618,414.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 549,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,742,134.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total value of $18,785,260.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 527,369 shares of company stock worth $136,763,551. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.17.

INTU opened at $288.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $268.20 and its 200-day moving average is $269.37. The stock has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.69 and a twelve month high of $295.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

