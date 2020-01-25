Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) Stock Position Raised by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,846 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IVR opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.09. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $73.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.52%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

