Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Shares Purchased by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PNQI opened at $151.23 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.39 and a fifty-two week high of $152.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.99.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.