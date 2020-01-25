Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 16,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 75,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,025,000.

GSY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,662. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.1029 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

