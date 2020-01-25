InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

In other InVitae news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $66,138.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,788 shares of company stock worth $101,358. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InVitae by 36.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,299,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,915 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InVitae by 35.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,223,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $139,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InVitae by 19.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,397,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $150,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,130 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InVitae during the second quarter worth $23,901,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of InVitae by 860.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 684,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,088,000 after purchasing an additional 613,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVTA traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $18.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,992,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average of $20.20. InVitae has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $28.75.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $56.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 58.90% and a negative net margin of 99.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that InVitae will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

