Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Stock Position Trimmed by Presima Inc.

Presima Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,198,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,600 shares during the quarter. Invitation Homes comprises approximately 6.0% of Presima Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Presima Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Invitation Homes worth $35,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 148.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 88,801 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after buying an additional 381,913 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth about $1,931,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 24.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,362,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,146,000 after acquiring an additional 465,092 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INVH traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $31.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,554,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.46, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.27. Invitation Homes Inc has a 12-month low of $21.24 and a 12-month high of $31.59.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.24). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $443.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 124,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $3,731,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $335,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $2,091,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,044,138.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,945,904 shares of company stock worth $1,771,511,150 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INVH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. BTIG Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.05.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

