IONChain (IONC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.82 Million

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One IONChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and FCoin. IONChain has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $136,604.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IONChain has traded 60.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.38 or 0.03095465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00202655 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029414 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00123944 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain. IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain.

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

