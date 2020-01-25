IOST Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 25th. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. IOST has a total market cap of $66.51 million and approximately $24.38 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST token can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Zebpay, Koinex, BigONE and WazirX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036876 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $462.03 or 0.05534126 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026557 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00128446 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020157 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00033630 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002659 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST (IOST) is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official website is iost.io. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken.

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, GOPAX, DDEX, Ethfinex, Upbit, ABCC, Huobi, OTCBTC, Zebpay, BitMax, HitBTC, BitMart, WazirX, Hotbit, CoinBene, Cobinhood, DigiFinex, DragonEX, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Vebitcoin, Binance, Bitrue, IDAX, BigONE, Kyber Network, OKEx, Kucoin, CoinZest, Bithumb, Bitkub, Coineal, Koinex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

