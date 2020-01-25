IOTA One Day Volume Reaches $6.10 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002785 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Bitfinex, Upbit and Exrates. During the last week, IOTA has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. IOTA has a market cap of $645.16 million and $6.10 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.89 or 0.03106339 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00202777 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00029195 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036981 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00123615 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, Binance, OKEx, Bitfinex, Coinone, Cobinhood, Ovis, Exrates, Huobi, Gate.io, HitBTC, FCoin and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

