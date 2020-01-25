IoTeX Trading Down 6.6% Over Last Week (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One IoTeX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Binance, Bgogo and Bilaxy. IoTeX has a market cap of $21.09 million and $3.10 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IoTeX has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $459.72 or 0.05516758 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026503 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00128078 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020206 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00033649 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

IoTeX Token Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) is a token. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,399,999,999 tokens. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, Bgogo, Coineal, Bilaxy, Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

