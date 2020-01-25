IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $285.54 Million

Analysts expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) to report $285.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $282.90 million to $291.16 million. IPG Photonics reported sales of $330.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.12). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $329.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut IPG Photonics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $144.33 on Friday. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $113.67 and a twelve month high of $182.17. The company has a current ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 2.17.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $1,420,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,545,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,564,714.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 800 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,300 over the last three months. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 584.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

