IRISnet Price Reaches $0.0206 on Exchanges (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last seven days, IRISnet has traded down 5% against the dollar. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $10.96 million and $3.26 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for $0.0206 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Korea and Huobi Global.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,003,670,123 coins and its circulating supply is 532,013,143 coins. IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork.

IRISnet Coin Trading

IRISnet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

