Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Sells 285,081 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 85.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,059 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 285,081 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 6.6% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $361,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 123,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,899,992.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $1,645,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,755,686.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,974,356. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $165.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,271.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $102.17 and a 12-month high of $168.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Microsoft from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.