iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lowered by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,006 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.8% of First Personal Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brouwer & Janachowski LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $330.23 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $263.35 and a 12-month high of $334.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $324.38 and its 200 day moving average is $306.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

