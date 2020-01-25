iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Boosted by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. McCutchen Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $330.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.78. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $263.35 and a fifty-two week high of $334.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

