iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) Shares Sold by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF comprises 2.5% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. owned about 0.46% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JKD. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 1,203.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 268.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JKD opened at $191.60 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.45 and a fifty-two week high of $191.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.23.

About iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

