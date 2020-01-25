iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Bought by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACWX. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,551,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,436,000 after buying an additional 20,602 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 59.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,531,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,631,000 after buying an additional 571,043 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 57.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 939,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,263,000 after purchasing an additional 341,086 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 497,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after purchasing an additional 55,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 432,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter.

ACWX opened at $49.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.08.

