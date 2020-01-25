iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by McCutchen Group LLC

McCutchen Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of McCutchen Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. McCutchen Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.49. The stock had a trading volume of 24,107,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,999,912. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.47 and a 200 day moving average of $66.48. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $61.26 and a 52-week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.