iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Purchased by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 10.4% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $16,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 43.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 714,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,891,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,316,000 after purchasing an additional 34,631 shares during the period.

Shares of SCZ opened at $61.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.05 and its 200-day moving average is $58.82. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $53.54 and a 12 month high of $62.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

