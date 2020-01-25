iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Sold by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. iShares North American Tech ETF comprises about 2.0% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. owned 0.29% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $5,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 258,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,183,000 after acquiring an additional 63,483 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 245,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $256.73. 42,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,730. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $181.56 and a 12-month high of $260.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.52.

About iShares North American Tech ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

