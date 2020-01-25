iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Acquired by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF makes up 2.7% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Shares of IGV stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $250.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,902 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.26. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.