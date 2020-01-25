iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Cut by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Fulton Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $18,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17,435.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,249,000 after buying an additional 6,515,275 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $115,063,000. Gainplan LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 372,910.3% during the 4th quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 216,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,060,000 after purchasing an additional 216,288 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 870,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,065,000 after purchasing an additional 151,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,621,000.

IWF stock opened at $184.92 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $137.32 and a 1 year high of $185.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.04.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

