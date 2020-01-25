iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Purchased by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,768 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of James Investment Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $28,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 76.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,818,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,864,000 after buying an additional 2,519,216 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,947,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,434,000 after purchasing an additional 510,969 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,547,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,217,000 after purchasing an additional 213,535 shares during the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 645,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,356,000 after purchasing an additional 37,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 570,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,012 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $110.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,494. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.55. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.03 and a one year high of $110.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.1698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

