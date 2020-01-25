iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Purchased by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $497,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 91,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 262,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,952,000 after acquiring an additional 52,768 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,494. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.55. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.03 and a 1-year high of $110.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.1698 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

